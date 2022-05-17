Lifestyle

5 natural and homemade hair dyes

Written by Sneha Das May 17, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

These homemade hair dyes are safe and easy to use.

Hair dyes available in the market are usually loaded with harsh chemicals that can damage your hair and make it rough, dry, and frizzy. However, natural hair dyes contain plant-based ingredients and will give you the perfect salon finish hair color and make it smooth and silky. Here are five natural hair dyes you can easily make at home with a few kitchen ingredients.

#1 Beetroot hair dye

Want to sport a deep burgundy hair color with a purplish hue, then beetroot is the best ingredient to use. Beetroots also increase blood circulation on the scalp and make your hair shiny and bouncy. Mix chopped beetroot with honey and coconut oil. Apply this mixture to your hair. Wait for 60 minutes and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

#2 Carrot juice hair dye

Packed with vitamin A, carrots can make your hair thick and strong and promote healthy hair growth while giving a pretty reddish-orange tint to it. Mix fresh carrot juice with one tablespoon of coconut oil and apply this mixture to your hair. Wrap your hair up in a plastic sheet and wait for 60 minutes. Wash it off with apple cider vinegar.

#3 Chamomile tea hair dye

Lighten your hair and brighten it up with a golden glow with chamomile tea. It's perfect for those with blonde hair. It can also enhance the rich, dark color of brunette hair. Steep some chamomile flowers in boiling water. Let it cool for 30 minutes and strain the flowers. Pour the tea over damp hair 10 times. Wait for 16 minutes before washing off.

#4 Coffee hair dye

Besides giving you instant energy, coffee can make your hair one or two shades darker. It works well for hair with a light base tone and can even cover up your grey hair. Brew a cup of dark-roast coffee and mix it with coffee grounds and a leave-in conditioner. Apply this to your hair and wait for an hour before rinsing it off.

#5 Sage hair dye

Opt for sage if you wish to darken your hair color or deepen the shade of brunette hair. You can also use it to hide grey hair. Steep dried sage in boiling water for 30 minutes. Let it cool and strain the mixture. After washing and drying your hair, pour the sage water over your hair. Leave for 15 minutes before washing it off.