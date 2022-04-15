Lifestyle

5 homemade herbal shampoos for shiny and lustrous hair

5 homemade herbal shampoos for shiny and lustrous hair

Written by Sneha Das Apr 15, 2022, 05:44 pm 3 min read

These homemade herbal shampoos are safe for your hair and will make them healthy and strong.

Herbal shampoos are made of natural and organic ingredients and are supposed to treat your hair more gently as compared to chemical shampoos. They are also full of ingredients that are good for hair growth and a healthy scalp. Chemical shampoos can have an adverse impact in the long run, and also lead to product build-up. Here are five DIY shampoos.

#1 Herbal shampoo with shikakai, amla and reetha

Shikakai is well-known for making your hair lustrous and healthy by retaining the natural oils in your scalp. Reetha and amla cleanse your hair and promote hair growth. Soak shikakai, amla, and reetha in water overnight. Boil them for 10 minutes and let them cool. Blend everything well. Apply it to your hair as a shampoo and wash with water.

#2 Herbal shampoo with honey, eggs, olive oil and lemon juice

This shampoo made with honey, eggs, olive oil, and lemon juice will strengthen your hair and make them shiny and manageable. It will also soften and moisturize your mane. Mix eggs with some lemon juice, honey, and olive oil. Massage this mixture all over your hair. Add rose water to the water and rinse off with this to remove the smell of the egg.

#3 Herbal shampoo made with apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps to strengthen your hair and lower the pH balance of your scalp and mane. It also soothes your scalp and reduces infection and itchiness. Mix one part of apple cider vinegar with three parts of water and apply this solution directly to your mane. ACV is effective in cleaning the scalp and removing the oiliness.

#4 Herbal shampoo using aloe vera, vitamin E and almond oil

Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, aloe vera controls hair fall and promotes healthy hair growth. Vitamin E is also great nourishment for the hair. Mix aloe vera gel with reetha water, almond oil, and vitamin E oil to form a thick paste. Apply it to wet hair and let it sit for five minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

#5 Herbal shampoo made with turmeric and curd

This one is a shampoo and hair mask packed in one. Turmeric contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It cleanses your skin and fights infections. Curd helps to strengthen and soften your hair cuticles. Mix turmeric powder with half a cup of curd to form a paste. Apply to scalp and rinse off with lukewarm water after 30 minutes.