Hyaluronic acid: Hydration boost, plumper skin and more benefits

Hyaluronic acid is a magical product for the skin.

If you are a skincare enthusiast, then you must have heard about the hero ingredient called hyaluronic acid which works wonders for your skin. Hyaluronic acid is well-known for healing dry and irritated skin and making it soft, plump, and supple. It also helps in reducing fines lines and wrinkles and gives a structure to your skin. Read on to know more about it.

Definition What is hyaluronic acid?

Hyaluronic acid is basically a sugar molecule that is naturally found in our bodies, including in the skin, eyes, and joints. It pulls in hydration and can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water which helps to hydrate and moisturize your skin. However, hyaluronic acid production reduces in our body with age so it becomes important to use it topically as well.

Benefits Benefits of hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid replenishes the lost moisture in your skin and makes it healthy and hydrated. More moisture means smoother skin that is free of wrinkles and fine lines. The magical ingredient has the ability to attract moisture from the environment and your skincare products and lock it into your skin. It also reduces pigmentation and increases the production of new skin cells.

Ingredients How to pick the right products

To reap maximum benefits, look for a product that contains both hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. These two ingredients work together excellently to give you younger-looking and blemish-free skin. Your product should also be fragrance and alcohol-free. Serums are mostly preferred as they have a higher concentration of hyaluronic acid. Also, buy a moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid to double the results.

Side effects Things to be careful about

Your hyaluronic acid product should not contain more than a two percent concentration of the acid to help your skin absorb it easily. Always do a patch test before you start using any of the products. Hyaluronic acid-based skin injections are known to cause redness, swelling, and pain which usually heal within a week. So, check for allergens before buying the product.

Usage How to use and results

Hyaluronic acid-based products are safe to be used daily, both morning and night. If your product also contains vitamin C, make sure to use sunscreen. Apply the serum on damp skin and lock it in with a moisturizer and face oil. Dedicated use of the acid reduces the appearance of fine lines within weeks. However, the surge in hydration is noticeable within minutes.