Lifestyle

How to achieve curls and style them

How to achieve curls and style them

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 01:13 pm 3 min read

Curly hair are difficult to manage but look extremely ravishing.

Curly hair is beautiful, albeit a little unmanageable sometimes. But curls can change your entire look, especially if your hair is naturally straight. You can choose from tight curls, soft curls, or just some at the ends. However, you also don't want to damage your hair with too much heat. Let's take a look at some ways to get those curls with minimal heat.

Wavy hair Here's how to make wavy hair more curly

Use an anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner. Air dry to prevent frizz. Apply a curl-enhancing styling foam to add definition. Now bunch up hair from the ends and scrunch upwards. You can also twist some strands and make a bun. This will give your hair natural curls. Use a nourishing oil to moisturize and smooth frizzy flyaways. Run fingers through to open up hair.

Straight hair Here's how to make straight hair curly

Wash your hair with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Apply heat protectant for protecting and smoothening your hair. Air dry your hair to get a natural wave. Curl your strands using a curling iron. For the rest, use no-heat methods like braids or pin curling to curl your hair. Use a curl-defining gel to enhance the look.

Hack A small hack to get wavy beach curls

Another very popular at-home hack to get curls is braiding. Divide your hair into several parts (more if you want tight curls and less for soft curls). Braid these portions tightly and press flat iron at the top of the braids a few times. Now open the braids to reveal the curls. Apply a smoothing serum to soften them.

Styling Here's how to easily style your curly hair

(Photo credit: Erik Mclean/Unsplash)

Curly hair tends to dry quickly, so use curl-defining shampoo and conditioner. Use an anti-frizz serum to fight off humidity. Use a curl-defining gel or spray and scrunch them up. Let your curls air dry without using a blow-dryer. Finally, use a hair styling spray to keep the hair in place for longer. Lastly, tame your frizzy flyaways for softer, defined curls.

Tips A few tips to keep your curly hair healthy

(Photo credit: Ilyuza Mingazova/Unsplash)

Choose a mild shampoo that includes natural oils, aloe vera, keratin, and is free of sulfate, parabens, and alcohol. Do not shampoo every day as excessive shampooing can suck out the natural moisture from your hair. Curly hair is mostly brittle and dry and can easily break if combed. So use a brush in the shower to avoid breakage. Get your hair trimmed regularly.