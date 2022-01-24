Lifestyle

5 fortune-telling methods to seek the unknown

Fortune-telling has been around for years in several forms.

Are you someone who believes that certain cosmic events hold the key to your future? Fortune-telling is no longer just an ancient practice. It has evolved into a modern practice people truly believe in. There are several ways you can get a peek into the future--tarot, astrology, face reading, and more. If the idea sounds exciting, here are some famous fortune-telling methods to try.

#1 Astrology

Astrology is a widely popular pseudoscience that believes every person has a star sign that portrays their characteristics and can predict their future. The star sign is dependent on the alignment of planets at the time of your birth. The basic premise of astrology lies in a horoscope. Gemstones are assigned based on one's horoscope and the position of stars to enhance good fortune.

#2 Tarot cards

Tarot cards were invented in Italy during the Middle Ages and have become extremely popular in recent years. These cards were earlier used to play games like Italian tarocchini but are now seen as magical cards. It is advised to reach an expert to interpret the past, present, and future. Tarot card readers ask you to formulate a question and then draw cards.

#3 Runes

Runes are letters in an arranged set of alphabets that were initially used by Scandinavian countries in the ancient past. The letters are now inscribed on Runestones. Each symbol has a cosmological principle or power that can offer solutions to problems. Runes are used to predict the future and offer guidance. They became increasingly popular after their inclusion in the Harry Potter books.

#4 Pendulum

A pendulum provides yes or no answers to questions. Some people say that a pendulum is directed by spirits. On the other hand, some say that it functions by tapping into your intuition to seek answers that your subconscious mind already knows. This method was popularly used to conclude a baby's gender by placing it on a pregnant woman's bump.

#5 Palmistry

Palmistry, also known as palm reading, is a common and one of the oldest fortune-telling practices. It involved the study of palm lines. The lines are individually read and it is said that every individual has a lifeline, heart line, headline, and other lines that are dedicated to marriage, money, and family. These lines depict what your future holds.