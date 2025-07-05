Shubman Gill makes history with double-ton and 150 (same Test)

Shubman Gill has entered the record books in Test cricket. He is the first player to score a double-ton and 150 in the same Test. Gill has attained the milestone in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston. After scoring 269 runs in the first innings, Gill smashed 161 in his side's 2nd innings. India have set England a target of 608 runs.

Do you know? 2nd batter after Allan Border with this record As per Cricbuzz, Gill is also the second batter to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test after Allan Border (150* & 153) against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980.

400 Fifth batter and Ist Indian with 400-plus runs (same Test) Another record Gill has achieved is becoming the 5th batter in Test history with 400-plus runs in a same match. He is also the first Indian batter to do so. Gill tallied 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test which is the 2nd-most by a batter after Graham Gooch vs India (456 runs in 1990).

269 A record-breaking 269 in the 1st innings Gill's remarkable innings of 269 helped India post 587. He consumed 387 balls (4s: 30, 6s: 3). Gill recorded the third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests (home of opposition). He also recorded the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England. Meanwhile, Gill also became the 3rd Indian batter to slam a double-century in Tests on English soil.