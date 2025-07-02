Edgbaston Test: Suspicious package found near Indian team hotel

The Indian cricket team , currently stationed in Birmingham, was asked to remain indoors after a "suspicious package" was discovered near its hotel. The alert was issued for Centenary Square in the city center. As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated nearby buildings but lifted the cordon an hour later. England and India are set to lock horns in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Safety measures Players advised against venturing out As per PTI, a BCCI source confirmed that the players were advised against venturing out after a social media post from Birmingham City Centre Police. The post read, "We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city center, while we investigate a suspicious package." The team was alerted just before 3pm and had evacuated several buildings as a precautionary measure.

Schedule Indian players asked to stay indoors As mentioned, the alert was issued just before 3pm around the time of the team's activities. Normally, the Indian cricketers explore areas close to their team hotel. Prior to the 2nd Test, they were frequenting Broad Street, a busy thoroughfare in Birmingham. However, due to this incident and police's request to avoid the area, their routine was disrupted for safety reasons.