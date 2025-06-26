Jofra Archer set for first Test in four years: Details

Fiery pacer Jofra Archer has been included in England 's squad ahead of the 2nd Test against India scheduled at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The right-arm pacer, who recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after recovering from elbow-related injuries, last played in the longest format (international cricket) back in 2021. His inclusion comes as a major boost for Ben Stokes-led side, which is already leading the five-Test series 1-0.

Comeback trail Archer's return to FC cricket Earlier this month, England selector Luke Wright hinted Archer could be considered for the 2nd Test, provided he fares well in the County Championship. Archer took a solitary wicket, conceding 32 runs, on his First-Class return. He also scored 31 runs. Before the county match, Archer had not played a First-Class match in four years (May 2021). His last Test appearance was against India in February 2021.

Squad update Archer joins a list of injured fast bowlers Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly re-introducing him into international cricket with white-ball matches. He was earlier ruled out of the West Indies ODI series with a thumb injury. Archer's return comes as a relief for England's pace attack that has been perturbed by injuries. England are already without the likes of Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, and Josh Hull. Archer will join Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue in the pace department.

Test return 'I just want to get through the game' Archer's return to the Test squad is special for both him and England. His recovery has been meticulously managed, with an exclusive diet of white-ball cricket until this month. "I just want to get through the game. I'm glad I've finished a day of four-day cricket," Archer stated after his comeback match for Sussex in the County Championship.

Career highlights A look at his red-ball career Archer hogged the limelight in his debut Test series, the 2019 Ashes in England. He troubled the Australian batters with his fearsome bouncers. However, he has managed to play just 13 Tests ever since, taking 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. His tally includes 3 fifers. Notably, Archer snapped up 2 six-wicket hauls in the 2019 Ashes. Overall, he has taken 180-plus wickets at around 25 in First-Class cricket.