These England batters were dismissed for 99 vs India (Tests)
What's the story
England's Harry Brook fell short of his century by a single run during the first Test match against India at Headingley, Leeds. He was dismissed by India's Prasidh Krishna on the third ball of the 88th over in England's first innings on Sunday afternoon. By getting out on 99, Brook became just the second English batsman to be dismissed for a score just short of a century against India. Here we decode the entire list.
#1
Marcus Trescothick in Ahmedabad, 2001
Former batter Marcus Trescothick was the first Englishman to be dismissed on 99 in Tests against India. Trescothick had scored 99 runs off 156 balls while opening for England against India in Ahmedabad in December 2001. He smashed 11 fours besides a six. Trescothick fell to talismanic leg-spinner Anil Kumble as wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta took a neat catch. The game eventually resulted in a draw.
#2
Harry Brook in Leeds, 2025
Brook is the latest addition to this club as he scored 99 runs from 112 balls in the aforementioned Headingley game. He hit 11 fours and 2 sixes while batting at number five. The Englishman missed out on his ninth Test hundred as Prasidh Krishna ended his stay. It was a short ball and a tempted Brook took his chance. A top edge ended in a catch which Shardul Thakur accepted. Earlier, Brook was dropped twice during his stay. .
Information
Brook joined this club as well
Brook's dismissal on 99 also made him the third batsman to be dismissed one short of a century at Headingley. The other two were Pakistan's Saleem Malik against England in 1987 and England's Michael Atherton against South Africa in 1994.