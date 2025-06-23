Harry Brook recently entered this list (Image source: X/@BCCI)

These England batters were dismissed for 99 vs India (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:06 pm Jun 23, 202503:06 pm

What's the story

England's Harry Brook fell short of his century by a single run during the first Test match against India at Headingley, Leeds. He was dismissed by India's Prasidh Krishna on the third ball of the 88th over in England's first innings on Sunday afternoon. By getting out on 99, Brook became just the second English batsman to be dismissed for a score just short of a century against India. Here we decode the entire list.