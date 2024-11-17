Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite recent low scores, Team India's coach, Gautam Gambhir, backs Rahul's versatility to bat at any position.

Team India's star batter KL Rahul has resumed training (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India gets big boost ahead of Perth Test: Details

02:28 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Team India's star batter KL Rahul has resumed training after injuring his elbow. The injury happened during a match simulation when he failed to connect his bat with a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna. However, despite the setback, Rahul was spotted practicing in the nets on November 17. His return is especially important as top-order batter Shubman Gill fractured his thumb while fielding in the slips on Day 2 of the match simulations.

Performance concerns

Rahul's form has been poor

Before his injury, Rahul looked in good touch as he dealt with short deliveries well. However, his recent outings have been a cause of concern as he scored low in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand and for India A against Australia A. He scored 0 and 12 versus New Zealand before being dropped. Versus Australia A, he managed 4 and 10 while opening alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Coach's support

Gambhir expresses confidence in Rahul's versatility

Team India's coach, Gautam Gambhir, has thrown his weight behind Rahul despite the criticism over his recent form. In a pre-departure press conference, Gambhir emphasized Rahul's versatility as a player who can bat at any position in the order. He said, "I think that is the quality of a man that he can actually bat at the top of the order. He can bat at number three and he can actually bat at number six as well."

Participation doubts

Uncertainty surrounds Rohit Sharma's participation in Perth Test

There is also uncertainty over skipper Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming Perth Test. After the birth of his second child, he may either skip the series opener to spend time with his family or join the team in Australia. If Rohit misses the first Test, Rahul could open the innings. He opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal during match simulations. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill will miss the Perth Test and Rahul could play at number three with another option for opening.

