Mohammad Kaif backs Rishabh Pant as future Test captain
Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, has backed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the ideal candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain. Kaif's endorsement comes amid speculation over Sharma's future after India's recent loss to New Zealand in a home Test series. Despite the defeat, Sharma remains concentrated on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25.
Kaif highlights Pant's team-first approach
Kaif feels Pant's team-first attitude and proven record in overseas conditions make him an ideal choice for the captaincy. He said, "From the current team only Rishabh Pant is the contention to be Test captain." Kaif also stressed on Pant's willingness to play match-winning knocks irrespective of where he bats, and his capability to score in different conditions.
Pant's performance in India-New Zealand Test series
Pant showed his batting skills in the 3rd Test between India and New Zealand, scoring half-centuries in both innings. While other Indian batsmen struggled on the spin-friendly pitch, Pant's performance kept India in the game in their chase of a 147-run target. Kaif noted this and said New Zealand were on anxious until Pant was dismissed.
Kaif predicts Pant's future legacy
Kaif also predicted a bright future for Pant. He said, "When Rishabh Pant will be playing his last Test match, he will retire as a legend." He emphasized on Pant's improved wicketkeeping skills and how he keeps the opponents on their toes. Kaif is a firm believer that if India are eyeing a future captain from the current squad, then Pant deserves to be the frontrunner.