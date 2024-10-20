Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant, India's top-scorer in the first Test against New Zealand, suffered a knee injury, marking a setback in his recovery from a car accident in 2022.

He was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, as per ICC regulations.

Despite his physical challenges, Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised Pant's unique playing style, emphasizing the team's support for his individualistic approach. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rishabh Pant had a massive operation on his leg last year

Here's what Rohit Sharma stated on Rishabh Pant's knee injury

By Parth Dhall 03:34 pm Oct 20, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has called for extra caution when it comes to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's knee. This comes after Pant injured his knee during the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. "He has had a massive operation on his leg, so we all know what he went through," Sharma said after India suffered an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand on October 20.

Injury details

How Pant injured his knee

Pant was forced to leave the field after suffering a knee injury on Day 2 of the 1st Test. The incident happened during the evening session when Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were at the crease for New Zealand. Pant couldn't collect a flatter delivery from Ravindra Jadeja cleanly, with the ball hitting his right knee and causing him visible discomfort.

Recovery journey

Pant's journey back to cricket after car accident

Following Pant's injury, Dhruv Jurel was called upon to replace him behind the stumps. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test match regulations allow a substitute to act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires. This incident marked a setback for Pant who featured in his third Test since returning from a serious car crash in December 2022, which had also affected his right knee.

Pant

Blistering second-innings knock in Bengaluru

Pant was India's top-scorer in the first innings in Bengaluru, where India perished for 46. He played a counter-attacking knock in the second innings was looking well set for his seventh Test century. However, he was denied the same by William O'Rourke. His 99 consisted of 9 fours and 5 sixes. As per Cricbuzz, Pant is now the fourth wicket-keeper to be dismissed on 99 in Tests.

Captain's view

Sharma's stance on Pant's playing style

Sharma praised Pant for his unique approach to the game. "No one knows what goes in his mind, to be honest. He decides what he wants to do," said the Indian captain. He emphasized that the team management wants to give him the freedom as he has won matches with that mindset. This statement reflects the team's support for Pant's individualistic playing style despite his physical challenges.