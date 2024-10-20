Here's what Rohit Sharma stated on Rishabh Pant's knee injury
Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has called for extra caution when it comes to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's knee. This comes after Pant injured his knee during the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. "He has had a massive operation on his leg, so we all know what he went through," Sharma said after India suffered an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand on October 20.
How Pant injured his knee
Pant was forced to leave the field after suffering a knee injury on Day 2 of the 1st Test. The incident happened during the evening session when Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were at the crease for New Zealand. Pant couldn't collect a flatter delivery from Ravindra Jadeja cleanly, with the ball hitting his right knee and causing him visible discomfort.
Pant's journey back to cricket after car accident
Following Pant's injury, Dhruv Jurel was called upon to replace him behind the stumps. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test match regulations allow a substitute to act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires. This incident marked a setback for Pant who featured in his third Test since returning from a serious car crash in December 2022, which had also affected his right knee.
Blistering second-innings knock in Bengaluru
Pant was India's top-scorer in the first innings in Bengaluru, where India perished for 46. He played a counter-attacking knock in the second innings was looking well set for his seventh Test century. However, he was denied the same by William O'Rourke. His 99 consisted of 9 fours and 5 sixes. As per Cricbuzz, Pant is now the fourth wicket-keeper to be dismissed on 99 in Tests.
Sharma's stance on Pant's playing style
Sharma praised Pant for his unique approach to the game. "No one knows what goes in his mind, to be honest. He decides what he wants to do," said the Indian captain. He emphasized that the team management wants to give him the freedom as he has won matches with that mindset. This statement reflects the team's support for Pant's individualistic playing style despite his physical challenges.