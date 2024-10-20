Summarize Simplifying... In short Travis Head, the Australian cricketer, has decided to skip the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan to spend quality time with his growing family.

This break will also serve as a preparation period for the Test series against India in November.

Travis Head and his wife Jess are expecting their second child

Travis Head to skip Pakistan white-ball series for 'family time'

By Parth Dhall 02:22 pm Oct 20, 202402:22 pm

What's the story ﻿Travis Head, a vital member of Australia's side, has opted out of the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan. The decision comes as he looks to spend time with his family ahead of the high-profile five-Test series against, which will commence on November 22 in Perth. Notably, Head and his wife Jess are expecting their second child anytime soon. Here are further details.

Break details

Head's break from cricket before India Test series

Head's withdrawal from the three-ODI series against Pakistan next month also applies to the following T20I leg against the same team. According to cricket.com.au, this will give him "a rare clear break from cricket in the lead-up to the opening NRMA Insurance Test against India at Perth Stadium from November 22." His preparation strategy for that series is yet to be fully finalized.

Priorities shift

Head's future decisions to be driven by family

It is worth noting that Head has been away from home for over 300 days due to his cricketing commitments. Now that his family is growing, he expects a change in priorities. "I'll probably make decisions in the future around family more, and what drives me to play is probably more my family and my teammates," Head said during the official announcement of his Big Bash League deal with Adelaide Strikers.

Training approach

Head's unique approach to training for India series

Head plans to take it easy before getting back to training for the big India series Down Under. Unlike his teammates Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, known for their long net sessions, Head likes playing matches with breaks from net practice. "If I bat every day it will become boring...I want to be excited around the fact of batting, I want to be hungry for runs," he explained his process.