Stokes missed the Sri Lanka Test series due to a hamstring injury (Source: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes likely to return for 2nd Test against Pakistan

What's the story England cricket team captain, Ben Stokes, is all set to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against Pakistan, starting October 15 in Multan. He missed England's historic 1st Test in Multan because of an unresolved hamstring injury from August this year. The news of his impending return was revealed by Ollie Pope, who has been leading the team in Stokes's absence.

Captain's update

Pope hints at Stokes's return

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Pope spoke about possible player selections for the 2nd Test. He hinted at Stokes's return by saying, "He's looking to come back." However, when asked to confirm if Stokes will play the following Test, Pope replied cautiously: "I'm actually not 100%." Notably, Stokes was actively carrying drinks during the series opener. He remained on the sidelines.

Training update

Stokes's training progress

Providing an update on Stokes's training progress, Pope said the latter has been doing well all week. He also emphasized Stokes's eagerness to get back on the field, saying: "He's as keen as ever to get playing again, so fingers crossed he's all good." The statement highlights both the uncertainty surrounding Stokes's return and his determination to rejoin his teammates.

Performance history

Stokes missed the Sri Lanka Test series

Stokes had a stellar run in the series against West Indies in July, featuring in all three Tests that saw England win 3-0. However, his hamstring injury ruled him out of the Sri Lanka series, which the hosts won 2-0. The next match against Pakistan could see him return after this long injury lay-off.