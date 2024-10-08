Summarize Simplifying... In short Agha Salman's fiery century helped Pakistan surpass 500 runs in their ongoing Test match, marking his 1,000th Test run.

Despite an early setback, centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood, along with Salman's ton and Saud Shakeel's 82, put Pakistan in a strong position.

Pakistan were well placed at 393/6 when Salman arrived to bat (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Agha Salman completes 1,000 Test runs with 3rd century

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:28 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman has brought up his third century in Test cricket. He reached the milestone in the final session of Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. En route to his hundred, he also brought up 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Here we look at his stats in the format.

A fiery knock from Salman

Pakistan were well placed at 393/6 when Salman arrived to bat. He batted aggressively and took Pakistan past 450 with a 57-run stand with Saud Shakeel (82). The former further dominated an 85-run stand with Shaheen Afridi (26) for the ninth wicket, taking his side past 500. He returned unbeaten as Pakistan finished at 556/10. Notably, he was the third centurion of the innings.

1,000 Test runs for Salman

Salman made an unbeaten 104 off 119 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes). Playing his 15th Test, Salman has raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,033) at 46.95. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties. Against England, this was his first 50-plus score (Tests). He now has 288 runs against them at 57.60, as per ESPNcricinfo. Salman boasts 588 runs at home at 49.

Centurions Masood and Safique power Pakistan

Despite an early blow, Pakistan are in the driving seat of the ongoing game. The hosts hammered 328/4 on Day 1, thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102) and Shan Masood (151). Shakeel's 82 and Salman's ton meant Pakistan finished at 556/10. Jack Leach took three wickets for England. However, Pakistan shouldn't be complacent as the Multan track has been flat.