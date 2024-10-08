Summarize Simplifying... In short Drew Brees, the NFL quarterback, made history by surpassing Peyton Manning's record of 71,940 career passing yards, achieving this feat with a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Over his 20-year career, Brees has played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Saints, amassing 80,358 passing yards and throwing 571 touchdowns.

Recognized with numerous awards, including Super Bowl champion and MVP, Brees is celebrated as a 13-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

OTDTY: Drew Brees surpassed Peyton Manning to become the NFL's all-time passing yards leader in 2018 (Image credit: X/@drewbrees)

#ThisDayThatYear: Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time leader in passing yards

What's the story Drew Brees, the legendary quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards on October 8, 2018, during a game against the Washington Redskins. Brees surpassed the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith, helping the Saints secure a 43-19 victory at Caesars Superdome. We decode this record by the QB and detail his career stats

Record recap

Brees scripts history in style in 2018

Brees entered the game needing 201 yards to surpass Peyton Manning's previous record of 71,940 career passing yards. Brees achieved the milestone in style with his 62-yard touchdown pass. Starting their last first-half possessions, on their 38-yard line, Brees needed 35 yards to break the record. He quickly launched a pass to Smith, who sprinted past Nicholson's tackle for a touchdown, securing the milestone.

Game recap

Saints trounce Redskins 43-19, as Brees scripts history

Although the Saints started slow, they capitalized on their second and third-quarter scores to seal the regular-season victory for the Saints. Brees finished the game with 26 passes for 363 yards three TDs and another feather on his cap. Meanwhile, Washington's Alex Smith shone for them completing 23 passes for 275 yards, but had no TDs. Shockingly, Washinton recorded no TDs in the game.

Career

Brees' crunch career stats

Over 20 seasons, Brees has played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Saints. He played 287 games, completing 7,142 passes off 10,551 attempts. He amassed 80,358 passing yards averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. Brees threw 571 touchdowns against 243 interceptions, earning him a career passer rating of 98.7. In the postseason, he passed for 5,366 yards, earning a passer rating of 97.1.

Achievements

QB's career achievements and awards

A Super Bowl champion and MVP, Brees is a 13-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Brees was recognized with several honors, including the Art Rooney Award and SI Sportsperson of the Year in 2010.