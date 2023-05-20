Entertainment

NFL legend, actor Jim Brown dies at 87

Jim Brown passed away at his residence in Los Angeles at the age of 87

Legendary American football player, actor, and civil rights activist Jim Brown has passed away at 87. The news of his sad demise was confirmed by his family early on Saturday. Brown was known across the world as a legendary NFL player, a brilliant actor, and an activist who raised his voice for many causes. His death has left behind many broken hearts.

Brown survived by second wife, their son

According to various reports, Brown died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He is now survived by his second wife, Monique, and their son. Monique was reportedly by Brown's side when he peacefully passed away. Brown was earlier married to Sue Brown, whom he divorced after 13 years of their marriage in 1959. He had three children with his first wife.

Brown's football legacy will continue to live

Brown's name is written in golden letters in the history of American football. He had a glorious career in the NFL and played at least nine seasons for the Cleveland Browns. He had at least 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns recorded under his name. Apart from these, Brown was also included in the 100 greatest players of pro football.

His journey to silver screen

After having a successful career in sports, Brown made his way to showbiz in 1964. He debuted with Rio Conchos, in which he played a buffalo soldier. Brown cut down his NFL career to make it big in the films. He performed in over 30 films, including Any Given Sunday, The Dirty Dozen, El Condor, Three the Hard Way, and Mars Attacks!

When Brown became voice for change

Brown is credited as one of the few sportsmen who spoke out loud against racial issues when the civil rights movement was growing in the 1950s. He also urged fellow African-American athletes to come out and support the cause off the field. Brown also played an important role in Muhammad Ali's life through the famous Cleveland Summit convened for the boxer and activist.