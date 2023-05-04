Entertainment

Things to expect from 'Dune: Part Two'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 04, 2023, 12:55 pm 2 min read

The sandworms are fast approaching ahead of the return of the desert power. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, Denis Villeneuve's sequel to the Oscar-winning Dune: Part One is set to return to the screens once again. The makers dropped the trailer of Dune: Part Two on Wednesday. Ahead of its release, here are things you should be expecting from the sequel.

The return of Paul Atreides and Chani

Most of the original cast will be returning for the sequel. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Charlotte Rampling are returning as Paul Atreides, Chani, Lady Jessica Atreides, Stilgar, Gurney Halleck, Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Thufir Hawat, and Reverend Mother Mohiam, respectively. New faces will also be seen.

New faces will be joining the cast

With the sequel, the makers are also set to introduce some new faces to the cast of Dune: Part Two. Joining the franchise are Oscar nominees Florence Pugh and Austin Butler as Princess Irulan Corrino and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, respectively. Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV is also set to join the cast along with Lea Seydoux and Tim Blake Nelson.

Paul's romance with a princess

Chalamet is expected to have steamy chemistry with Pugh in the second installment of the film series. His character, Paul, will be seen romantically involved with Princess Irulan. She is the daughter of Emperor Shaddam who will be seen as the universe's ruler at the time of the story. Meanwhile, Butler will essay the role of Baron Harkonnen's cruel and cunning nephew.

Paul's revenge against the Harkonnen family

Chalamet's character has risen to power in Dune: Part Two. He is on a quest to seek revenge on the Harkonnen family. Paul and his mother have joined the Fremen and are able to reunite the tribe. He begins to conduct raids on the spice production field of the Harkonnen family and is successful in stalling their Arrakis operation.

More screentime for Zendaya

Dune: Part Two will have more screen time for Zendaya. The actor's character will be seen growing a lot closer to Chalamet's Paul. Not only will Chani have a bigger role in terms of screen time, but will also have a huge impact on Paul's life. Meanwhile, the franchise is based on Frank Herbert's novel. It is slated to release on November 3.