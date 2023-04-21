Entertainment

#RustShooting: Manslaughter charges dropped; trouble for Alec Baldwin still looms

#RustShooting: Manslaughter charges dropped; trouble for Alec Baldwin still looms

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 21, 2023, 09:46 am 2 min read

Involuntary manslaughter charges have been dropped against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting case

In a significant update on the death case of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Rust, involuntary manslaughter charges have been dropped against actor Alec Baldwin. However, trouble is not over, since he has not been absolved of "criminal culpability" and may face charges in the future. Notably, the decision to file criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter against him came in January.

Why does this story matter?

In October 2021, Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the sets of Rust in New Mexico, which killed Hutchins (42) and left director Joel Souza wounded.

Hutchins was immediately transported to a hospital by helicopter but she succumbed to her wounds.

Baldwin later emphasized that he "didn't pull the trigger" and said, "someone is responsible for what happened, and it's not me."

What is involuntary manslaughter?

Distinguished from other forms of homicide, involuntary manslaughter can be understood as an unintentional killing that is caused either by recklessness or criminal negligence. It's in the lowest category of homicide. It invites a prison sentence of up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine.

The charges may be refiled, said the prosecution

Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said, "Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023 hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case. We will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against [him] to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."

Charges against the movie's armorer remain the same

The Emmy-winning actor's lawyer Luke Nikas told the BBC post the decision, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident." The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter and unlike in the case of Baldwin, they haven't been dropped.

Meanwhile, last year, Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins's husband

In October last year, Baldwin had reached a civil settlement with Hutchins's husband Matthew Hutchins, who is now working as an executive producer on the film that is currently being shot in Montana. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Matthew had said back then. Their settlement, however, doesn't affect the criminal case.