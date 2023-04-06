Entertainment

Everything about 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' releasing tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 04:55 pm 1 min read

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' details

Super Mario is an emotion for many gamers. The characters from the Nintendo gaming franchise are coming alive for a film titled The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As we all brace ourselves for the animated film releasing on Friday (April 7) in India, let's check out everything about the film. It has already been released in the US and has received good reviews.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is standing steady at the global box office with a projection of $127.5M. The project is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The story is penned by Matthew Fogel. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Fred Armisen, among others. The project is bankrolled by Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination.

