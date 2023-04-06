Entertainment

SRK, Aamir, Akshay, Ajay, and I'll outrun young actors: Salman

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 06, 2023, 04:37 pm 1 min read

Salman Khan attended a press conference at Filmfare Awards recently

Salman Khan, the beloved Bhaijaan of Bollywood is one of the most bankable superstars in the country. He is known for candid press conferences. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, he addressed the media at the Filmfare Awards press conference and spoke about the Hindi film industry.

Khan's take on younger actors

When asked about younger, upcoming actors, Khan said, "All of them are hard-working. All very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily." He stated that five include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Bhai himself. He said that the quintet will "tire them out" and give them a run for their money.

