#NewsBytesExclusive: Shiv Thakare's already 'Bigg Boss 16' winner for sister

As the weekend approaches, fans of Bigg Boss 16 are excited to see which contestant lifts the trophy. The finale episodes will get aired on Sunday and Monday. Among those in the finals is Shiv Thakare, who previously won Bigg Boss Marathi 2. His sister Manisha Thakare spoke to NewsBytes about his journey in the house and more.

How does it feel to see him in the finale?

I am overjoyed that he has made it through the top five finalists. He is a step closer to fulfilling his dream of bringing the Bigg Boss 16 trophy home. He went inside the house with the aim of winning. Looking at how far he has come, only makes me prouder. He maintained his dignity throughout the show and the viewers are appreciating it.

Did the show bring any personality changes in him?

His personality has not changed one bit in the house. He has always been so genuine and positive in life, and also during Bigg Boss Marathi he has portrayed himself the same in front of the camera as otherwise. However, he has learned new experiences now and has become more confident than before that'll help him in the future.

Your memorable moment of his from the show?

The fun moments he shared with Abdu Rozik are my favorite ones. The two became good friends. I also loved how he and the Mandali including Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia came together to perform all the tasks and household chorus. His friendship with Rozik and MC Stan is loved by all of us in the family.

Did you connect with any ex-contestant from the show?

My mother and I were really tense about the eye infection he caught. After Khan was evicted, I called to check with her if my brother was doing fine. She said he was being taken care of. His eye still hasn't completely recovered and we're still concerned about him since we can only see him on TV and are not able to help him.

How do you plan to celebrate if he wins?

We have planned a surprise celebration for him upon his return after the show. Since he is in the top five, he is already a winner for us. Everyone in Amravati is excited about the show's finale. A venue has been booked for the celebrations. His friends have also planned a car rally with a DJ that they'll take out on his return.

Everything about 'Bigg Boss 16'

The 16th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, saw over a dozen celebrity and non-celebrity contestants including filmmaker Sajid Khan. The other four members who made it through the final are Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shaleen Bhanot, and Archana Gautam. The finale episode will be aired on Colors TV as well as on the OTT platform, Voot.