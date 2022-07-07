Entertainment

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': List of celebrities reported to participate

Jul 07, 2022

As the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is on its way, the names of celebrities who are reportedly taking part in the Hindi reality show are now making the rounds. Though we will get to know about the confirmed contestants only after the makers' official announcement, here, we have a list of all celebrities who have reportedly been roped in. Take a look!

#1, #2 Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Gor

After entertaining us and bagging the winner's trophy in the reality show Lock Upp, comedian Munawar Faruqui is reportedly set to woo Bigg Boss fans by joining the OTT version of the reality show. Meanwhile, Pratigya actor Pooja Gor is also reported to participate in it. Besides acting in television series, Gor made her debut in reality shows with Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

#3, #4 Poonam Pandey, Zaid Darbar

After taking part in Lock Upp and Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Poonam Pandey is likely to make her third reality show appearance with Bigg Boss OTT 2. Moreover, composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar—whose wife Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss 7—is also reportedly set to participate in the upcoming show. Darbar's brother Awez and sister Anam are also known names in the entertainment industry.

#5, #6 Kat Kristian, Azma Fallah

In 2018, model-actor Kat Kristian made her television debut with India's Next Top Model Season 4. Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 may also see her presence. Model-actor-fashion influencer Azma Fallah, who appeared in Lock Upp, could also be one of the contestants on the show We can expect some high-voltage drama in the show if reports of her participation turn out to be true.

#7, #8 Jay Dudhane, Sambhavna Seth

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's first runner-up Jay Dudhane is also reported to be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. To recall, he had also won Splitsvilla X3 (2021) with his then partner Aditi Rajput. Meanwhile, after appearing in the second and eighth seasons of Bigg Boss, actor Sambhavna Seth is also reportedly set to feature in the reality show's OTT version.