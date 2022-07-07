Entertainment

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi booked under POCSO Act

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi booked under POCSO Act

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 07, 2022, 01:33 pm 2 min read

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly flashing two minor girls.

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly exposing his genitals to two minors in Thrissur, Kerala. Reportedly, the incident took place on Monday (July 4). Ravi's car was reportedly stationed near a park when he saw two girls passing by, got out, and allegedly flashed them. Trigger warning: sexual harassment.

Confession Ravi has confessed to his crime

Following a complaint from the children's parents, the police launched a probe into the matter. Reportedly, Ravi's black car and CCTV visuals of the crime scene helped in tracking down the perpetrator. Moreover, during the police interrogation, the actor confessed to his crime, and mentioned that he has been undergoing treatment for his "behavioral disorder." The children are reportedly aged 14 and nine.

Repeat offender A similar incident happened in 2016 as well

This isn't the first time Ravi has found himself embroiled in legal soup. Previously, in 2016, a group of as many as 14 schoolgoing girls from Palakkad accused him of the exact same charges. However, he was eventually granted bail and the matter was swept under the rug. The parents of the alleged victims had also accused the police of "sabotaging" the case.

Career Ravi has been active in entertainment industry since 2005

Ravi is the son of noted Malayalam actor TG Ravi. He has also worked in Tamil and Kannada films. He debuted with Mayookham in 2005, while his first big break came in the form of Chanthupottu that also released the same year. Since then, he has appeared in a number of successful titles, such as Mission 90 Days, Vettai, Kumki, and Kathakali.