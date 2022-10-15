#BiggBoss16 'Weekend Ka Vaar': Who will bid farewell tonight?
Indian television's most popular and highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss kickstarted its 16th season on Colors TV on October 1. After a relatively low, tepid start, it's finally garnering some momentum and is dominating headlines for multiple reasons. Tonight, host Salman Khan will appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar to facilitate the first eviction of the season. Who will it be?
- The makers have billed BB 16 as the most "unique" season, so it won't be surprising if the eviction comes bearing some unexpected surprises.
- This is also the first time that Salman Khan is hosting Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday and Saturday, as opposed to the original Saturday and Sunday timeslot.
- Since nobody was evicted last week, double eviction can't be ruled out, either.
Actors Sreejita De, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, dancer Gori Nagori, and rapper MC Stan have been nominated. Dutta and De have worked together in Uttaran and largely share a love-hate relationship. Bhanot and Dutta, on the other hand, are being touted as the first potential couple of BB 16. Meanwhile, Stan and Nagori have spoken about facing difficulties in mingling well in the house.
Apart from the first eviction, the episode will also feature actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen promoting their upcoming movie Thank God. The promo released by Colors TV also shows the actors enjoying a fun-filled conversation with Tajik singer and BB 16's most popular contestant Abdu Rozik. All the contestants will also groove to Thank God's popular song Manike.
While several reports initially claimed that the makers will show Sajid Khan the exit door due to the controversies surrounding him, new updates now point toward De's eviction instead. Once the news of her alleged eviction started doing rounds online, several fans took to Twitter to call the show "rigged" and "unfair." "Bring back Sreejita, BB playing its game again," read one tweet.
