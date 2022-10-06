Entertainment

Box office numbers: How are 'PS-I,' 'GodFather,' 'Vikram Vedha' performing?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 06, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the box office numbers of the recently released films

A train of new films premiered this past week, keeping cinema halls across the country occupied. And more movies like Bollywood's Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna and Mollywood's Rorschach led by Mammooty are awaiting release this week. From Telugu films GodFather and The Ghost to Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, how are recently released titles performing at the box office?

#1 'GodFather'

Director Mohan Raja's GodFather led by Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara was released on Wednesday. Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, the film jetted off with a whopping collection of Rs. 25cr (estimated) on its first day. GodFather has also been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics, which will further help in its box office performance. Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance in it.

#2 'The Ghost'

Clashing with GodFather, Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru was also released on Wednesday. But it did not receive a great start. On its Day 1 at the box office, the actioner earned Rs. 3.50cr in India. Disappointingly, the reviews aren't positive either. Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran are seen playing key roles in the movie.

#3 'Vikram Vedha'

A Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film of the same name, Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan was released on September 30. After running in the cinema halls for six days, the movie has minted Rs. 55.10cr at the box office so far, with Rs. 7cr on its sixth day. Director duo Pushkar and Gayatri helmed the movie.

#4 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Mani Ratnam's highly awaited mega-budgeter Ponniyin Selvan I was released on September 30, too. With a star-studded cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, "Jayam" Ravi, Karthi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram, the historical drama has managed to make Rs. 170.60-171.60 crore in Indian theaters. Its worldwide box office collection has touched the Rs. 300cr mark. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

