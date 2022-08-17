Entertainment

Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' to be set in 'completely different world'

Actor Hrithik Roshan sure sent fans into a frenzy when he announced last year that he will return to the next installment of the Krrish franchise. Fans have been waiting for more updates about the highly-anticipated Krrish 4 that was announced on the franchise's 15th anniversary. Now, a source close to the development has spilled several details about the next installment of the franchise.

The first Krrish film, which was released in the year 2006, was a sequel to the film Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), which starred Roshan alongside actor Preity Zinta in the lead.

It was followed by Krrish 3 that was released in 2013. All three films were directed by Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan.

The fourth film in the franchise will reportedly revolve around time travel.

"The fourth installment of the Krrish franchise will take the story of the third part ahead, but it will be set in a completely different world with new characters and exciting twists," the source informed Pinkvilla. "Rakesh ji is developing the script and...presently working on the crucial parts of the story," they said, adding that work on "casting and other logistics" will begin soon.

Music composer Rajesh Roshan previously spoke to Pinkvilla about the upcoming film's tracks and said he will portray "new techniques of sound and music." "We have not started work on the music of Krrish 4 as yet, but we will begin as soon as the final script is locked," he said. Interestingly, the Krrish star will lend his voice to "at least" one song.

On the work front, Roshan will be next seen in the film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. A remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, the movie will release on September 30, 2022. Additionally, he also has Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand, in the pipeline. The film will mark his debut collaboration with Deepika Padukone who is co-starring in it.