Ezra Miller breaks silence on all their controversies; seeks treatment

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 17, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Ezra Miller to seek professional help following his controversies. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Controversial actor Ezra Miller has, for the first time, broken their silence amid the piling list of legal issues and allegations of assault and abuse against them. The Flash star's representative provided a statement to Variety informing that they were seeking treatment for their "complex mental health issues." Miller also issued an apology to everyone they had "alarmed." Read the full statement below.

Miller has been mired in controversies to an extent that his ongoing role as the DC Comics superhero Flash and the character's standalone film have both been affected by the outrageous allegations of his troubling behavior in the past two years.

Recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary a week ago after they allegedly took several bottles of alcohol from a residence in Vermont.

Statement Miller apologized for their behavior, informed they are seeking help

Miller stated, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment." "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

The non-binary actor made headlines in 2020 when a video of him choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland surfaced online. However, no charges were filed. Since then, they were arrested twice in Hawaii, including once for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller didn't contest one count of misdemeanor and paid a $500 fine and $30 for court costs; the harassment charge was dropped.

Information Warner Bros. supports Miller's decision to seek professional help

The troubled actor and his controversies—that only snowballed over the last few years—have become a concern for the Warner Bros. Discovery, which backs the DC Comics films. However, a source told Variety that WB supports Miller's decision to seek medical help. Meanwhile, The Flash will release in theaters on June 23, 2023, and will have appearances from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman.