47 years of Rajinism: Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa pens heartwarming note

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 16, 2022, 11:30 pm 2 min read

Rajinikanth made his debut with the 1975 film, 'Apoorva Raagangal.'

Kollywood megastar Rajinikanth clocked 47 years in the film industry on Monday as India celebrated 75 years of independence. He made his acting debut in 1975 with yesteryear filmmaker K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal. To mark the special occasion, his daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth penned a heartwarming note on social media, sharing a photo of the superstar, which grabbed the attention of his fans.

Aishwaryaa shared two photos on social media and wrote, "76 years of independence... saluting sacrifices, struggles, and strength... 47 years of Rajinism... sheer hard work, grit, and dedication! Proud to [be] born to him (sic)." In one photo, Aishwaryaa can be seen pinning the national flag on Rajinikanth's shirt. The photo instantly went viral, and fans took to the comments section to wish him.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the action drama Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is known for Kolamaavu Kokila, Beast, and Doctor. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the project. Sun Pictures, which bankrolled the superstar's previous movie Annaatthe, is financially backing this venture as well. More details are awaited to be announced soon.

Though the makers have not yet officially announced the rest of the cast, it is reported that Tamannaah Bhatia might play the leading lady in Jailer. Rajinikanth recently confirmed to the media that the shooting will be started soon in Hyderabad. Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan, who collaborated with Rajinikanth in Padayappa, will also play an important role in the upcoming film, suggest reports.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa announced in March that she was working on her next directorial venture. Titled Oh Saathi Chal, this upcoming project will mark her maiden Bollywood film, too. While announcing the film, Aishwaryaa shared a poster featuring an old bicycle. She had captioned it, "Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story."