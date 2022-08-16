Entertainment

'NTR31' to be rolled out in April 2023: Prashanth Neel

'NTR31' to be rolled out in April 2023: Prashanth Neel

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 16, 2022, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming project is tentatively titled 'NTR 31'.

Telugu superstar Jr. NTR attained worldwide fame after starring in the pan-Indian period drama RRR. As fans are awaiting to know more updates about his upcoming ventures, KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel has confirmed his next project with Jr. NTR, tentatively titled NTR31, will be rolled out in April 2023. It was announced in May 2022, along with a glimpse of the actor's first look.

Context Why does this story matter?

Neel has been riding high on the humongous hit of KGF: Chapter 2.

On the other hand, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has become a great success not only in India but across the globe.

So, the expectations are sky high for Neel-Jr. NTR's collaboration.

The latest update about the film's production comes at the right time as fans have been awaiting the same.

Quote Neel confirmed the news while addressing the press

In a media interaction, Neel recently confirmed that NTR31 will go on floors next April or May. "Currently, I am working with Prabhas for Salaar...I will start my next film with Jr. NTR. It is likely to go on floors in April or May," the filmmaker said. Speaking with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker once stated he's been a fan of Jr. NTR for 15-20 years.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Monday that Neel's next film Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will be released on September 28, 2023. The announcement was made along with a new poster featuring the Baahubali star. It is touted to be an action-packed entertainer. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an important role in the film, while Yash is rumored to make a cameo appearance.

Information Where else will we see Jr. NTR next?

Apart from NTR31, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor has an upcoming project with director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR30. The yet-to-be-titled project's other cast and crew have not been announced so far. However, reports earlier stated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu may be brought on board to play the leading lady. Siva's last project was Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde starrer Acharya.