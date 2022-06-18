Entertainment

'Salaar': Prabhas to play double role in Prashanth Neel directorial?

'Salaar' directed by Prashanth Neel has Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

We have an interesting update about Prabhas's upcoming film Salaar! According to the latest reports, the film will feature the Baahubali star in a double role. However, the news is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers. Prashanth Neel, the director of the blockbuster KGF franchise, is helming this upcoming magnum opus. Dive in to learn about the latest development and more.

Context Why does this story matter?

After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, two films by Prabhas were released: Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Both of them turned out to be box office duds and received mixed responses from fans and critics alike.

So, Salaar is an important one for the actor and his fans.

Since Neel's KGF franchise set the box office on fire, hopes are high for Salaar.

Speculation What do we know of Prabhas's double role?

Prabhas will be seen playing two brothers in Salaar who are entirely different from each other. And for one of the roles, the rebel star has reportedly lost about 20-22kg. The shooting for one of the double roles has been completed and Prabhas will start filming for the next role soon. Reports further said that the brothers will have a faceoff in the film.

Information Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady in 'Salaar'

Shruti Haasan has been paired opposite Prabhas in the film. Moreover, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will play a key role. Apart from Telugu and Kannada, Salaar will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur is bankrolling the project under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur has been roped in for composing the music, while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

Updates Prabhas has interesting lineup of projects in his kitty

Besides Salaar, Prabhas has his plate full with several films that are in various stages of production. He has the Nag Ashwin-helmed time travel sci-fi drama tentatively titled Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. He will also be seen playing Lord Ram in Om Raut-directed historical drama Adipurush. He also has a film titled Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.