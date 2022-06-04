Entertainment

'Kantara': 'KGF' makers announce release date of their next film

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 04, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

'Kantara', directed by Rishab Shetty, will finally hit the big screens on September 30.

Kannada film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty is all set to hit the marquee on September 30 this year. To note, besides playing the lead role, Shetty himself is directing the movie as well. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, which has previously backed one of India's most successful ventures: the KGF franchise. Here's more about Kantara.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, Kantara has been in the making for a long time.

The film finally getting a release date is an exciting update for fans who have been waiting to watch it.

And, since it has National Film Award-winning stunt choreographer Vikram Mor on board, the film's action sequences are expected to be top-notch.

To recall, Mor had earlier worked on KGF: Chapter 1.

Details 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger' actor Sapthami Gowda is leading lady

Announcing the release date, the makers wrote, "This Dasara, get ready to be dazzled and transported into a new universe of #Kantara." Sapthami Gowda, who made her debut with Kannada film Popcorn Monkey Tiger (2020), plays the female lead in Kantara. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty will be seen playing prominent roles. A teaser of Kantara was released by makers in August 2021.

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

Quote 'Kantara's story will revolve around mysterious forest, says Shetty

Talking about the film in an interview with The Times of India last year, actor-director Shetty said, "While I like a lot of realism in my films, Kantara for a change has an element of fantasy in it." "It deals with the human vs nature conflict but with a twist of fantasy, or a legend...about a mysterious forest called Kantara," he had added.

Information Hombale Films has 'Salaar' in its line-up

Meanwhile, Hombale Films also has Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in its line-up. Directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the pan-Indian film will be released in several languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers planned to release Salaar in April 2022, but the film got delayed due to the pandemic. Its new release date is yet to be announced.