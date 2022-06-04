Entertainment

'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson-starrer gets trailer debut date, JSA unveiled

Jun 04, 2022

'Black Adam' will soon get its first official trailer! (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRock)

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change," said actor Dwayne Johnson as he unveiled new posters from his much-awaited DC movie, Black Adam, alongside its trailer's release date. Besides Johnson's Black Adam—dubbed DC's greatest antihero—the posters feature the Justice Society of America (JSA). As Johnson gears up for his DC movie debut, fans have already started their countdown for its trailer!

Context Why does this story matter?

Johnson will be making his debut in the DC Universe with Black Adam.

Notably, Black Adam made his first appearance in the DC Comics back in the 1940s as a villain.

He is known to be the corrupt, ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel (Shazam, not Brie Larson's Marvel character).

Johnson previously described the character as a "champion of the poor and beaten down."

Introduction Meet members of Justice Society of America

Johnson took to Twitter to share the first looks of the Justice Society of America (JSA) along with a new poster of the titular antihero. The posters introduced Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). The JSA will come together to stop the mighty Black Adam from getting what he wants.

Twitter Post Take a look at the posters here

JUNE 8th.

Our world premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️ and the long awaited introduction of DC’s JSA.

Justice Society of America. #Hawkman #DrFate#Cyclone #AtomSmasher #JSA

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack pic.twitter.com/ok0c5R36wf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2022

Trailer Official trailer release is just days away

The film was initially slated to premiere on July 29, but reportedly got pushed to October 22 to avoid clashes with other DC movies. That said, Johnson has also announced the film will get its first official trailer on June 8! So far, we've only seen teasers, but the long trailer will give us a glimpse at the plot and the characters in action.

Facts Details about character's backstory, Johnson's preparation for 'Black Adam'

As per the storyline of Shazam!, Black Adam was the first human who was bestowed with powers from the wizard—Shazam. We assume he will be returning to get his revenge on mankind after he was wronged. Interestingly, Johnson refused to wear padded costumes for the film and trained his body to appear naturally muscular instead. Ready to meet the powerful antihero on June 8?