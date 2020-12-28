Teen Titans are considered as the younger version of Justice League. But they have their own legacy. Formed by the sidekicks of prominent DC heroes, this group has evolved into one of DC's most powerful teams. Though their New 52 run was awful, the team has a great collection of fantastic tales since the Silver Age. Today, we'll look back at some of them.

Formation 'New Teen Titans' featured new additions to the original team

Covered in New Teen Titans Vol 1. #1-40, the New Teen Titans story established Teen Titans as the true equal of Marvel's X-Men. Here, Starfire, Cyborg, and Raven, some of DC's most powerful characters, were created and added to the team that already had Robin, Beast Boy, Kid Flash, and Wonder Girl. This seamless addition made Teen Titans a premier team in DC.

Family Lost 'Family Lost' plot dealt with Deathstroke and Brother Blood

The Family Lost storyline took place in the Teen Titans Vol. 3 #8-12. Here, the murder of Rose Wilson's foster parents was investigated by the Titans, who believed that Rose's real father Deathstroke was responsible. This story chronicles Rose's journey of becoming a villain called the Ravager, the revelation and bad intentions of Brother Blood, and the consistent family values of the team.

Earth One 'Earth One' offered a modern look of the old characters

The Teen Titans' New 52 run was bad. But during this time, the graphic novel Teen Titans: Earth One was published out of normal DC continuity, and it became an instant hit. This book followed DC's other Earth One titles and offered a modern take on many old characters. For example, new versions of Jericho, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Terra, and Raven were introduced.

Crossroads In 'Crossroads', Robin and Kid Flash left the team

Covered in New Teen Titans #39, the Crossroads story shocked a lot of fans in 1983. Here, Dick Grayson and Wally West gave up their identities of Robin and Kid Flash and left the team. Terra's disloyalty was also revealed, which was quite shocking. This storyline serves as a prelude to the next, final, and the best entry on the list.

Judas Contract The 'Judas Contract' is the most popular Teen Titans story