Dilip Joshi reacts to Shailesh Lodha's exit from 'TMKOC'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 18, 2022, 06:52 pm 2 min read

Dilip Joshi has reacted for the first time on Shailesh Lodha's exit from 'TMKOC.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@SonyLIV)

India's longest-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a regular headline-grabber for the past few weeks. From Shailesh Lodha's exit after 14 years to Disha Vakani's replacement, TMKOC has got people talking. Now, Lodha's co-star and show's focal point Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada, has finally reacted and even said that he is hopeful about Lodha's return to the show.

Context Why does this story matter?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling Indian television since 2008 and is one of the most successful Hindi shows ever.

It is credited with churning out a remarkable nearly 3,500 episodes in 14 years.

Lodha, who played the eponymous character and was also the narrator, quit the sitcom last month and moved on to Waah Bhai Waah, a satirical poetic comedy show.

Quote 'Never say never, Shailesh may come back'

Joshi had been asked about Lodha's exit at an event a few days ago, too, but he chose to remain tight-lipped at the time. Now, speaking to ETimes, he acknowledged that while change is inevitable, "It is slightly difficult when the rhythm amongst co-stars is broken." A hopeful Joshi also said, "Never say never. Shailesh bhai aa bhi sakte hain wapas (He might return)."

Lodha's exit Lodha left 'TMKOC' to pursue meatier options

Around April, actor-poet Shailesh Lodha reportedly stopped shooting and decided to pull the plug on the 14-year-long TMKOC association. Reports suggested he had his eyes set on meatier options but wasn't able to pursue them owing to his TMKOC contract. He was also dissatisfied with how his dates were utilized. Despite producer Asit Kumarr Modi's efforts to retain Lodha, it wasn't meant to be.

Developments Disha Vakani to be replaced by Rakhi Vijan?

Meanwhile, a massive question mark has also loomed large over Disha Vakani's return, who played Dayaben. Vakani left the show in 2017, taking maternity leave, but producers were hopeful about her return. However, since she has decided to discontinue, Modi recently shared that auditions for her role were underway. Now, recent reports suggest that she might be replaced with Hum Paanch actor Rakhi Vijan.