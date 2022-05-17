Entertainment

Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Written by Isha Sharma May 17, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Shailesh Lodha might quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' (Photo credits: Instagram/@iamshaileshlodha)

Fans of the long-running Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might be in for some upsetting news. Reportedly, one of the key cast members, actor-poet Shailesh Lodha, might quit the show in the coming weeks. He has been playing the eponymous character since the inception of the show in 2008. Earlier, another key member Disha Vakani had bid adieu to TMKOC in 2021.

Context Why does this story matter?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become a household name ever since it premiered on television in 2008.

The show heavily focuses on instrumental national matters and social messaging using comedy.

The slice-of-life sitcom has also made it to the Guinness World Records for being the Current longest-running TV sitcom.

The SAB TV show has churned out 3,460 episodes over 14 years.

Report 'Lodha has not been shooting for past month'

As per a report published in ETimes, Lodha (52) has not been shooting for the program for the past month. Reportedly, his contract with TMKOC is becoming a hurdle in exploring other meaty roles and opportunities in the industry because of its exclusive nature. The production house, Neela Telefilms, has been apparently trying to convince the actor but things are not working out.

Quote He refused 'multiple offers in recent times' but not anymore

"[Lodha] is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show," a source told ETimes. The anonymous source added, "He has turned down multiple offers in recent times, and now he doesn't want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way." Thus, chances are, he is not returning as the beloved character.

Similar Take a look at actors who previously quit the show

Actor Neha Mehta, who played Lodha's fitness-freak wife Anjali, quit the sitcom in 2020 and was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Fans will also remember Monika Bhadoriya's departure in 2019, who essayed the role of Bawri (Baga's girlfriend). She had been with the show for six years. Jheel Mehta, who played young Sonu, walked out of the multi-starrer in 2012 owing to her educational commitments.