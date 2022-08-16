Entertainment

Critic Kaushik LM passes away: Dulquer, Vijay Deverakonda offer condolences

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 16, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Kaushik LM breathed his last on Monday.

In a piece of shocking news, Chennai-based film critic and video jockey Kaushik LM passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. After the news of his demise surfaced online, several celebrities, including Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Keerthy Suresh, offered their condolences and expressed shock and grief. Kaushik was 36 when he breathed his last, said reports.

Memories Salmaan recalled memories with Kaushik

Remembering Kaushik, Salmaan wrote on Twitter, "This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik, we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support (sic)." Ironically, Kaushik's last tweet was about the success of Salmaan's latest film Sita Ramam.

Twitter Post Take a look at Salmaan's tweet

@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support 💔💔💔 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2022

Quote 'Can't believe you are no more, Kaushik'

Suresh took to her Twitter handle and expressed how devastated she is by Kaushik's demise. "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM," Suresh posted. "Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed," actor Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.

Twitter Post Suresh's condolence message

I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik!#RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/OxQd27ROwj — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2022

Condolences Venkat Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari also offered condolences

Kollywood filmmaker Venkat Prabhu tweeted, "Omg! Can't believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends! Gone too soon my friend." Actor Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her grief and tweeted, "Rest in peace Kaushik LM. Thank you for your kind words always. Prayers condolences and strength to the family."

Details News was announced by 'Galatta Media'

Kaushik's demise was announced by Galatta Media. On Monday night, its tweeted, "Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ Kaushik passed away...due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss and we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences and strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief." We wish for his soul to rest in peace.