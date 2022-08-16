Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan to compensate for film's loss?

'Laal Singh Chaddha' hit the theaters on August 11.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan returned to the big screen after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons and also failed to perform well at the box office. Reportedly, Khan is in talks with the distributors of LSC to provide compensation for the loss. But how exactly it will be worked out is still unknown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Besides being Khan's comeback vehicle, Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC) is important for several reasons.

After the pandemic, Bollywood films have been witnessing huge losses at the box office. So, it was expected that LSC will rescue Bollywood from the failure streak.

Disappointingly, that didn't happen.

Only a few films like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed well at the BO this year.

Quote 'LSC' brought in huge loss for distributers

As for Khan's compensation for distributors, India Today quoted a source as saying, "Distributors have been hit badly as Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office in India." "Aamir is in talks with concerned parties to compensate them for the loss," the source added. "The film's business was hit by various reasons in the country, including the boycott trend," they said.

Box office How much did the film make so far?

Reportedly made on a Rs. 180cr budget, LSC took a huge blow owing to the call to boycott the film on social media by many netizens. Khan's acting is also said to be one of the film's major negatives. Though it was released during an extended weekend with Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays, it didn't even collect Rs. 50cr on its opening weekend.

Faceoff Faceoff with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'

LSC clashed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan as both films were released on the same day. This cannot be attributed to its loss as Raksha Bandhan is also tanking at the BO. Directed by Advait Chandan, LSC is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut.