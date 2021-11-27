#SuperstarsCollab: Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor might co-star soon!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 27, 2021, 06:59 pm

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in a film together? Yes, this is likely to happen soon

Remember the last scene of Aamir Khan's 2014 superhit movie PK? In a pleasant surprise, Ranbir Kapoor had shown up in a cameo role. Ever since then, Bollywood film lovers have been waiting for their favorite stars to collaborate onscreen properly. And, as per the latest reports, this might happen soon. Reportedly, both the actors have liked a script and will work together.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Khan is the proclaimed Mr. Perfectionist in the industry who minutely chooses his projects, delivering superhits. On the other hand, Kapoor, one of the best actors of this generation, has a massive fanbase. So, them coming together is surely exciting. While the 56-year-old has previously worked in big ensemble films, the younger actor doesn't have much experience at sharing the screen with fellow superstars.

Details

It might go into production in second half of 2022

So, what do we know of this upcoming venture? Apparently, both the stars intended to work together for a long time and have finally liked a script that can make that happen. "Aamir will be producing the film and is most likely to roll in the second half of 2022. Rest everything is being kept under the wraps for now," a source told Pinkvilla.

Information

Before that, Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will release in April

There is no information about the story or the crew involved with the upcoming project for now. But if this news holds to be true, the lead stars are enough to cause excitement. Before that, Khan has the release of his much-delayed outing, Laal Singh Chaddha. Previously reported to come out on Valentine's Day 2022, it will now hit the screens on April 14.

Films

Kapoor is juggling multiple projects at this moment

The Barfi actor, in contrast, is busy with multiple projects. He will step into historical shoes for Yash Raj Films-backed Shamshera in March. Only recently, makers announced the release date of two of his other ventures, namely Animal (August 11, 2023) and a Luv Ranjan-helmed romantic comedy (January 26, 2023). Apart from these, his Brahmastra is likely to come out in September next year.