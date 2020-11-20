The three Khans of Bollywood are set to enthral the audience by bringing forth the crossover we all have been waiting for. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles in Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. In fact, SRK and Salman could be seen reprising their iconic roles of Raj and Prem from the 90s. Here's more.

A source has told Mumbai Mirror, "The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha's journey would be incomplete without certain top stars." While SRK will be seen in his iconic avatar from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Salman will recreate his role of Prem from one of his 90s movies like Maine Pyar Kiya.

"Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world...He (SRK) will go back to 1995 and look like a younger version of himself with the use of prosthetics and VFX."

And not only SRK, Aamir is also eager to get Salman to play a special role in the film. "Salman's Prem wooed the audience in the 90s from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun...!, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy," the source added.

Even though Aamir and SRK have never worked together in a film, they have both featured in cameo roles in the 1993 film Pehla Nasha, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. On the other hand, Salman and Aamir have co-starred in director Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, alongside Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

Not just in Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman will also reportedly make a guest appearance reprising his role as Tiger in SRK's upcoming action movie Pathan. Salman will shoot for a period of 12 days for his special role in King Khan's much-awaited comeback film. Meanwhile, SRK has also commenced shooting for Pathan at YRF studios in Mumbai.

