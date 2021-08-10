Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer for Hansal Mehta-Ekta Kapoor's next

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 12:19 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to take on the new avatar of producer!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film since her second son Jeh's birth is going to be extra special. This is because the project will mark Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer. Yes, according to her recent chat with a portal, Bebo will be backing a gritty thriller along with Ekta Kapoor. Also, the endeavor will be helmed by none other than Hansal Mehta. Here's more.

Details

The thriller owes its inspiration to a real-life incident

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kapoor Khan gushed about the collaboration. "I'm honored to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. I am a huge fan of Hansal's movies, and to work with him for the first time will be special. This film marks a lot of firsts," noted the Ki & Ka star. The thriller is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident.

Quote

Kapoor Khan to play a crucial part as well

Kapoor Khan will be essaying a role in the film too, although we don't know if she'll be the lead. While no production schedule has been revealed yet, director Mehta wishes to take up the project "soon." "Our aim is to create a gripping and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I hope will do justice to her talent as an actor."

Information

The story will be 'noir outing with twists and turns'

Notably, the story will be set in the United Kingdom. Mehta, riding on the success of his last venture, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, said he is planning the upcoming movie as a "noir outing with twists and turns." Currently, Mehta is occupied with his action-thriller Faraaz, based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attacks and Kartik Aaryan-led Captain India.

Twitter

Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan courted backlash for allegedly naming son Jehangir

Not for professional accomplishments, the Asoka actress started trending on Twitter today because reports claimed her son's name is actually Jehangir and not Jeh. Although she referred to her child as Jeh throughout her pregnancy book, he was called Jehangir in the caption of one of the images there. Netizens claimed she was insulting/demeaning Hindus/Sikhs by naming her son after a barbaric Mughal ruler.

Information

There is no confirmation from either Kapoor Khan or Saif

To note, there's no confirmation that Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's second son's name is Jehangir. During her book launch, she had said it was Jeh Ali Khan. Netizens opine they're not revealing Jeh's full name to avoid backlash, like they had faced with Taimur's name.