Entertainment Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' to release in China next year

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' to release in China next year

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 07:47 pm

Before 'Chhichhore', Sidharth Malhotra's 'Ittefaq' was the last Indian film to get released in China

Many Indian films have done good business in China. Like, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal earned Rs. 1300cr from that country! Now another Nitesh Tiwari directorial is making its way to the east Asian country. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-led Chhichhore will be releasing in China on January 7, 2022. This comes close to the film's National Award win in the Best Feature Film (Hindi) category.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Chhichhore was the last theatrical outing of Rajput, who suddenly died in June 2020. The film was applauded by all and emerged a blockbuster. The sensitive manner in which Tiwari handled the issue of suicide and Rajput's balanced acting were some of the factors that worked in favor of the film. Chhichhore's message needs wider reach and a release in China will ensure that.

Quote 'Industry will be looking forward to seeing how it performs'

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama about Chhichhore's China outing, a source pointed out that it is the first Indian release in the dragon country after the pandemic and the Galwan valley rift. "The industry and trade will be looking forward to seeing how it performs in China considering that it is first Indian film to release there, after the COVID-19 pandemic," they said.

Details Number of screens, other such information not known yet

"Closer to the release date, we'll get an idea about the number of screens and other such information. However, it'll surely be a proper release that a Hindi film gets in China," the source further informed. Reasoning why Chhichhore is appropriate for China, they said, "They have loved films on education like Hichki (2018) and Hindi Medium (2017). Also, films on parenting like Dangal..."

Twitter Post Did you check out 'Chhichhore's Chinese poster?

Observation Unexpected: Its producer Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment hasn't tweeted anything

It was produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), who has surprisingly not tweeted anything about this. Before Chhichhore, the last Indian film that was shown in China was Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Ittefaq, a 2017 release that hit the country in 2019. Apart from Rajput, Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Prateik Babbar among others.