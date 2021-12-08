Entertainment Jersey's 'Maiyya Mainu' review: High pitched track, stunning visuals

Jersey's 'Maiyya Mainu' review: High pitched track, stunning visuals

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 08, 2021, 07:27 pm

Did you check out 'Maiyya Mainu' song from 'Jersey'?

The makers of Jersey released its second song today on YouTube. Titled Maiyya Mainu, the track is picturized on Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. You can view its video on Zee Music Company's official YouTube channel. It is right now sitting at more than 28L views. You can easily dedicate this song to someone special, someone you are missing. Here's our review.

Song The USP of this track is Sachet Tandon's voice

This composition by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur belongs to the love genre. Punjabi lyrics by Shellee make it youthful and catchy. However, the star of this song is Tandon, who has also sung the high pitched melody. Usage of drums adds zing to this track, which is on its way to become a blockbuster, if comments are anything to go by.

Video The track shows cute chemistry between Kapoor and Thakur

The 03:02-minute-long video starts with Thakur complaining to Kapoor about his carelessness, in a canteen. As the song progress, it explores the cute elements in their relationship. It shows their journey from dating to marriage. There are many lovey-dovey moments in the song that would make you go 'aww'. The funniest part comes when Kapoor enters Thakur's room and gives her a scare.

Similarity The song carries the signature element of Tandon

If you listen to Tandon's earlier songs, you will find that he has put similar elements in all his numbers. Be it Bekhayali from Kabir Singh or Humraah from Malang or for that matter Maiyya Mainu, all these songs carry his signature style of rendition, which is highly admirable. They are full of passion, energy, and emotions. Which of his songs did you like?

Verdict Viewers are truly impressed with Kapoor and Thakur's acting

Viewers were mostly left impressed with Kapoor and Thakur's acting, which is good for the film. It has created the right amount of noise apparently and this will work in favor of Jersey. Verdict: The song and the video get 4, 4.5 stars, respectively. You can watch the song here. Meanwhile, the sports drama will hit the theaters on December 31, 2021.