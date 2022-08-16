Entertainment

Johnny Depp to helm 'Modigliani'; first directorial in 25 years

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 16, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Johnny Depp is back!

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, in his comeback to the film industry, will step into the shoes of a director once again! Depp will return behind the camera for the biopic drama Modigliani, which will be based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Moreover, Al Pacino and Barry Navidi will serve as co-producers for the upcoming biopic alongside Depp. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Depp will be directing his first film in 25 years after he helmed The Brave back in 1997, starring himself and actor Marlon Brando.

The announcement of Modigliani's biopic comes months after Depp won the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Additionally, the biopic also brings together Pacino and Navidi, who collaborated on films like The Merchant of Venice, Wilde Salomé, and Salomé.

Plot Biopic to focus on Modigliani's life, struggles, his legend

Based on Dennis McIntyre's titular play, the biopic has been adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. It narrates the life of the Italian painter and sculptor set against the backdrop of Paris in 1916. For a long time, Modigliani considers himself a commercial and critical failure. An eventful yet turbulent 48 hours change his life forever, making him an artistic legend.

Quote Here's what Depp had to say about his upcoming directorial

"The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with," Depp said further. The production is expected to start in the spring of 2023.

Projects Depp also signed his first film in three years

Although Depp has not signed any Hollywood film yet, he will be seen in the European production Jeanne du Barry as the controversial King Louis XV. The film, helmed by the French actor-filmmaker Maïwenn, is touted to be a historical romance drama on the life of a royal's concubine. Jeanne du Barry will be Depp's first feature film in three years.