Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover officially announce first pregnancy on Instagram

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 16, 2022, 02:17 pm 2 min read

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover announced their first pregnancy! (Photo credit: Instagram/@bipashabasu)

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover has made their pregnancy news official! Recently, there were speculations about the Raaz actor being pregnant, but the news was kept strictly under wraps until now. On Tuesday, the duo posted adorable photos from their maternity shoot and a heartfelt note on Instagram to announce the happy news. Congratulations to the couple on the new start!

As the story goes, the couple fell in love after they met on the sets of the horror film Alone back in 2015.

After that, they dated for a few months, and in 2016 they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their friends and family.

Six years after their marriage, they have now announced their first pregnancy!

The couple has shared dreamy photos on Instagram to make the announcement. Basu wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be (sic)." "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two (sic)," she added.

The post further read, "Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee (sic)." The actor also expressed her gratitude to her well-wishers and fans for their unconditional love and prayers.

Information There have been rumors about their pregnancy earlier

In March, reports suggested Basu and Grover were expecting their first child, but the rumors subsided as they chose not to comment on it. They have also been candid about the fact that their relationship wasn't a love-at-first-sight story but one where they bonded gradually and fell in love as they worked together. Meanwhile, fans and family of the couple extended their best wishes.