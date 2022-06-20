Entertainment

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry starrer 'The Signature' first-look poster out!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 20, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Anupam Kher has revealed the first-look poster of his 525th film 'The Signature.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@AnupamPKher)

It's a wrap on The Signature! On Monday, Anupam Kher announced that the team of The Signature has completed the film's shooting. He also treated fans with the first look poster of the project. The film has an impressive ensemble cast and co-stars Annu Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni, and Manoj Joshi. It is helmed by two times National Award-winning Marathi filmmaker Gajendra Ahire.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Signature is Kher's 525th cinematic project!

Notably, his debut Bollywood project was Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh in 1984.

Director Ahire was felicitated with the National Film Award for Not Only Mrs. Raut (2003) and Shevri (2006), so his association with the film comes with several expectations.

The movie will also mark actor Mahima Chaudhry's Bollywood comeback after her recently-revealed journey with breast cancer.

Announcement 'The Signature' is co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio

Sharing the poster on Instagram and Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, "Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie #TheSignature produced by #KCBokadia and directed by national award-winning director #GajendraAhire." He also shared that the upcoming movie has been co-produced by his Anupam Kher Studio. The film is touted to be a "touching story of a common man."

Poster Kher looks pale, tired in the poster

In the poster, we see the Special 26 actor as a weary man in the foreground, presumably returning from his workplace. With unkempt hair, ruffled looks, stubbled beard, and a washed-out face, the 67-year-old seems to be portraying the life of a dog-tired middle-class man. The poster, due to its rainy night backdrop and Kher's exhausted look, certainly intrigues.

Twitter Post Check out the poster here

Projects Kher has interesting projects lined up ahead

The Padma Bhushan awardee is currently riding high on the success wave of The Kashmir Files, which grossed over Rs. 300cr on the worldwide box office. Up next, he will be seen in IB71, which will be headlined by actor Vidyut Jammwal. The Sankalp Reddy-helmed film is a spy-thriller. Kher is also a part of Uunchai that co-stars Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan.