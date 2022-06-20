Entertainment

'Thalapathy 66': Everything we know about Vijay starrer so far

Jun 20, 2022

First look of Vijay from 'Thalapathy 66' will be released on Tuesday.

Tamil superstar Vijay will be next seen in the venture tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. On Sunday, the makers announced that Vijay's first look in the film will be revealed on Tuesday (June 21), a day ahead of his 48th birthday. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, the makers hinted toward Vijay's look on Sunday. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming film.

Twitter Post Take a look at Vijay's character glimpse from 'Thalapathy 66'

Context Why does this story matter?

Thalapathy 66 marks the maiden collaboration between Vijay and the project's co-lead Rashmika Mandanna.

Though the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor has appeared in only one Kollywood film so far, she has a huge number of fans in Tamil Nadu.

And this film also marks the debut collaboration between Vijay and Paidipally.

So, it is receiving attention from both Tamil and Telugu cinema fans.

Details When will it get released?

Noted Telugu producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the upcoming movie. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that Thalapathy 66 may hit the big screens during Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023. S Thaman is set to compose music while Kharthik Palani is the director of photography. Actors Shaam, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, and Yogi Babu are also on board the film.

Character Will Vijay play a dual role, again?

It is reported that Kumar will play Vijay's father. According to the veteran actor, the film has a "subject (that) will attract all kinds of audience." It is also reported that Vijay will play a dual role in Thalapathy 66. To recall, we have already seen him playing dual roles in the films Mersal and Bigil both of which were directed by Atlee.

Speculation Has the film been titled 'Vaarisu'?

Reports about the film's title are also doing rounds. Apparently, Thalapathy 66 has been titled Vaarisu in Tamil and Vaarisudu in Telugu which means heir in both the languages. Hearsay has that the makers have already wrapped up two shooting schedules. And besides the first look poster, two more updates about the film are expected to be made official on Vijay's birthday (June 22).