'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' to be screened in Ranchi court first

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 20, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' will be screened in a Ranchi court before its theatrical release. (Photo credit: Twitter/@karanjohar)

While the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been promoting the family drama in full swing, controversies don't seem to be leaving its side. Last month, screenwriter Vishal A Singh accused Dharma Productions of stealing his story Bunny Rani for the film's plot. Looking into the matter, now a Ranchi court will be viewing the movie ahead of its theatrical release on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has generated massive buzz since it boasts an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

It marks the first collaboration between veterans Singh and Kapoor and is also Koli's Bollywood debut.

It is helmed by Raj Mehta, who previously delivered the 2019 hit comedy Good Newwz, so expectations from him are high.

Details Singh first spoke up on trailer launch day

On May 22, the day of the trailer launch, Singh posted a series of screenshots and complained that his story had been lifted off sans credits. He revealed he had registered his story with the screenwriting association in January 2020 and sent the script to Dharma in February that year. Threatening to lodge an official complaint, an enraged Singh wrote, "Not fair, Karan Johar."

Twitter Post Check out screenshots posted by Singh

Please read extract of the synopsis of #BunnyRani I had mailed to @DharmaMovies in Feb 2020. And then go on to watch the #JugJuggJeeyo trailer and judge by yourself. 🙏https://t.co/c4oxhOZH80 pic.twitter.com/etonIJ2DyT — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

Court proceedings Singh has demanded a compensation of Rs. 1.5 crore

Looking into the copyright infringement claims, a Ranchi-based commercial court has now ordered the family entertainer's screening. Post the screening, judge MC Jha will continue with the proceedings and decide if Singh's complaint falls under the Copyright Act. Reportedly, Singh has demanded an Rs. 1.5cr compensation and a stay on the film. Dharma Productions and the actors have remained tight-lipped about the matter.

Controversy 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' was accused of copying song too

This isn't the first time Jug Jugg Jeeyo has courted controversy. Last month, Pakistani singer Abrar-Ul-Haq had also leveled plagiarism charges against the production house regarding his hit song Naach Punjaabban. Responding to his claims, the music label Movie Box clarified that the production house had obtained the legal rights to use the party track. They also termed Haq's allegations "defamatory."