Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya was supposed to arrive in cinema halls on April 14, 2022. However, its release has now been pushed toward the end of the year. Reports suggest that advanced usage of "visual effects" is the cause behind the delay, but we guess the reason could be Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC), release of which has been delayed several times due to many reasons, is now an April outing. Seems that the makers of Bhediya are playing safe and do not want to take any chances by clashing their film with LSC. After all, it is a big venture that might also eat up theatrical share of the Dinesh Vijan-produced film.

'Harry Potter' VFX team working on 'Bhediya,' informs a source

While talking to Pinkvilla about Bhediya's special effects, a source said, "The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others." The "high on VFX" film, which is "currently in the post-production stage," was shot extensively in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dhawan's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' to release months prior to 'Bhediya'

The source added that the VFX work has pushed the film's release by six months. "The film will now be released in the last quarter of 2022 between the October to December window," they shared. Bhediya will be the second release of Dhawan next year, after Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Meanwhile, Sanon has two 2022 outings, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Adipurush alongside Prabhas.

For now, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' arrives on Baisakhi in 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha, apart from Khan and Kapoor Khan, also has Telugu star Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut. It was a Christmas release like Khan's earlier projects, but then the pandemic derailed the original plan. Then it was pushed for a Valentine's Day 2022 premiere, which also didn't click. So after a lot of dillydallying, the movie will be released on April 14.