Prabhas-Saif's 'Ramayan' version 'Adipurush' to be shot in Hyderabad now?

May 08, 2021

The imposition of lockdown in Maharashtra has forced several productions to shift bases to other states and Om Raut's Adipurush might be joining that list.

The Prabhas-starrer was being shot at Mumbai's Film City till March-end, while the next leg was scheduled for April.

Already facing delay, the team didn't want to add to the backlog. Hence, they reportedly decided to shift to Hyderabad.

The team might take off for Hyderabad by May 15

A recent report by Mid-Day cited anonymous sources to state that the director has discussed with producers at length about a studio in the Telugu state, where shooting can be carried out safely.

Now, they have seemingly zeroed in a favorable place.

The report further revealed that the cast and crew might fly to Hyderabad by mid-May.

Details

Most portions of the remainder will be shot indoors

The source gave us an insight into the stage of production.

They said that around 60 days of the shoot had been completed till now, with more than 90 days of schedule remaining.

"Most portions will be shot indoors as the movie, in keeping with the director's filmmaking style, is VFX-heavy," said the source.

However, an official confirmation is yet to come on this.

Movie spokespersons refused to divulge anything concrete

When Mid-Day reached out to the Adipurush team, a representative merely said they wanted to resume shooting at the earliest.

"The team is exploring a safe working environment where the shoot can be completed," came the vague reply.

To note, the movie will be inspired by Ramayan with Prabhas (Ram), Kriti Sanon (Sita), Saif Ali Khan (Raavan), and Sunny Singh (Lakshman) in the lead.

COVID-19 scare

All permissions for shooting in Goa were canceled recently

Like Adipurush, many serials and film productions had moved to Goa, Bikaner, and Hyderabad because of the shooting halt in Mumbai.

But, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) has now canceled all these permissions, to help prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Any production shooting currently has been asked to wrap up, ESG's vice-chairperson Subhash Phal Desai shared with PTI.